Audi offers 22 kW AC charging option on e-tron

29 November 2020

Audi is now enabling faster charging with alternating current (AC). Effective immediately, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 customers can order a second on-board charger that doubles the power from 11 kW to as much as 22 kW at appropriate charging terminals.

This option will follow for the e-tron 50 and e-tron S models in mid-2021. The standard mode 3 cable, with which all e-tron models can charge at public terminals, has already been converted to a charging capacity of 22 kW.

The new charging system connect, which Audi offers for home garages, is also designed for a charging capacity of up to 22 kW. It is designed for use at household outlets and can thus also be used when away from home.

Using a suitable domestic installation, the e-tron 55 models can be fully charged in just under five hours. The charging system connect comprises an operating unit with a 5-inch touch display and a wall mount. Its Wi-Fi internet connection enables both control via the myAudi app and function updates.

Audi recommends a three-phase, 400-volt outlet for optimal use of the charging system connect. If desired, an electrician referred by the local Audi dealer will check the power supply and install the suitable technology as needed.

In conjunction with a compatible home energy management system from SMA Solar Technology or the Hager Group, the e-tron charging system connect offers additional, intelligent functions. For example, the Audi e-tron can take account of the needs of other consumers in the household and charge with the remaining power available in order to avoid overloading the home electrical system.

The charging system also allows customers to define individual priorities, such as charging when electricity is less expensive under a variable electricity rate.

If the home is equipped with a photovoltaic system, the car can be charged preferentially using the electricity generated by the system. Charging planning then considers forecast periods of sunshine. Additional features of the e-tron charging system connect include PIN protection against unauthorized use and the recording of charging energy.

