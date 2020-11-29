KUKA receives major order for body-in-white production of the ID. BUZZ from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is focusing on electromobility and with the ID. BUZZ brings its classic, the Bulli, to the road as a fully electric version. KUKA is responsible for the planning, delivery, assembly and commissioning of a fully automated body shop system for the underbody of the all-electric ID. BUZZ.





Most of the systems are assembled at KUKA in Augsburg, commissioned and then delivered to the customer. On an area of about 14,000 square meters, underbody 1 and 2 including associated subassemblies will be implemented.

Process technologies such as resistance spot welding, bonding, nut and stud welding are carried out in the 15 modular production lines. Among other things, so-called KUKA Rack Changer are used to supply the car body components to the production line.





KS Rack Changer

Automated, intelligent systems are needed to meet the requirements for the cost-effective production of complex e-vehicles. Close cooperation between systems engineering and the automotive industry is more important than ever here. —Gerald Mies, CEO KUKA Systems GmbH

The fully electric ID. BUZZ is due to roll off the production line at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) in Hannover as early as 2022. VWCV will in future also produce three fully electric premium D-SUV models for further brands of the Group.