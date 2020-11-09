FirstElement Fuel files three new LCFS pathway applications for hydrogen

FirstElement Fuel has filed three new applications for LCFS pathways for liquid and gaseous hydrogen fuel produced from fossil natural gas and landfill gas sources with the California Air Resources Board (ARB). The carbon intensities (CI) of the pathways range from 73.14 to 153.91 gCO 2 e/MJ.

Hydrogen produced by steam methane reforming at Air Products & Chemicals Sacramento facility using North American Natural Gas (NA NG). Hydrogen is liquefied and transported by liquid tanker truck to hydrogen fueling stations for dispensing into fuel cell vehicles at stations in both Northern and Southern California resulting in a CI of 153.91 gCO 2 e/MJ.

Renewable hydrogen produced by steam methane reforming of biomethane at Air Products & Chemicals Sacramento facility. The environmental attributes of landfill gas-derived RNG are procured from BlueRidge Landfill Gas, with Element Markets Renewable Energy (EMRE) registered as a joint applicant for the pathway.

Hydrogen is liquefied and transported by liquid tanker truck to hydrogen fueling stations for dispensing into fuel cell vehicles at stations in both Northern and Southern California resulting in a CI of 109.68 gCO 2 e/MJ.

Renewable hydrogen pathway produced by steam methane reforming of biomethane at Air Products & Chemicals Wilmington facility. Environmental attributes of landfill gas-derived RNG are procured from BlueRidge Landfill Gas in Fresno, Texas, with Element Markets Renewable Energy (EMRE) registered as a joint applicant for the pathway.

The gaseous hydrogen is produced in a SMR in Wilmington, California and transported as gaseous hydrogen to refueling stations Southern California, where it is compressed, for dispensing into fuel cell vehicles at stations in Southern California. The CI is 73.14 gCO 2 e/MJ.