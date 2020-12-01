SEAT large SUV Tarraco e-HYBRID PHEV enters production

SEAT continues to expand its range of electrified vehicles, as the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID enters production this week. The plug-in hybrid version of the brand’s flagship delivers a maximum power of 245PS (180kW), making it the most powerful Tarraco produced to date. With a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery back, it can also travel for up to 49 km (58km in NEDC) (30 and 36 miles, respectively) in all-electric mode. And when using both electric and gasoline engines, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID can reach up to 730 km (454 miles).





The brand already delivers the SEAT Mii electric and SEAT Leon e-HYBRID—available in both 5-door and Sportstourer variants. The introduction of the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID brings the benefits of electrification —performance and efficiency—to the SUV segment for SEAT, while adding a third pillar to the brand’s electrified range.

The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID’s plug-in hybrid system mates a 1.4 liter TSI 150PS (110kW) g asolineengine, 115PS (85kW) electric motor, 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and six-speed DSG transmission; the setup offers 245PS (180kW) of power and 400 N·m of torque.

The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID always starts in all-electric mode (when the battery is sufficiently charged). The drive switches to Hybrid mode if the energy capability of the battery drops below a certain level or if the speed rises above 140 km/h (87 mph). In Hybrid mode, the driver has the possibility of maintaining the status of charge, increasing it or reducing it to a well-defined level.

In addition to the different plug-in hybrid modes (e-Mode, Automatic Hybrid or Manual Hybrid), accessible and configurable via the infotainment system, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID features two specific buttons—e-Mode and s-Boost—located next to the newly designed and illuminated gear knob.

The direct access to the e-Mode makes it easy to drive into an urban destination area under electric power and with zero emissions; while the s-Boost button delivers a sportier driving experience, with increased performance.

Because of its combined electric-combustion powertrain, CO 2 emissions are between 37-46.4 g/km while it uses between 1.6 – 2.0 liters of fuel to travel 100 km according to the WLTP official test cycle.

When the battery is running low, the powertrain switches back to hybrid mode. Once you’re near a power source, the battery can be plugged in and replenished in as little as 3 hours and a half using a 3.6 kW charger (Wallbox), or little less than 5 hours using a 2.3kW charger.

The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID is fully connected with in-car and out-car connectivity. The electrified powertrain gives even more control once out of the vehicle; through the SEAT Connect app, users can access their vehicle’s data remotely, manage the charging process and control the remote climatization from afar.

The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID will be available as a 5-seats version, in Xcellence and FR trims.