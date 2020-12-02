Renault Trucks broadens its all-electric lineup

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 December 2020

Renault Trucks is broadening its all-electric lineup. There is a now wider choice of batteries for medium-duty electric vehicles: the Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E can now accommodate 66 kWh battery packs. Furthermore, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. utility vehicle has just been released in a 3.5-tonne model.

To help haulage companies make the move to electric, Renault Trucks all-electric vehicles can be customized from 3.1 to 26 tonnes GVW with an operating range of up to 400 km (249 miles).

Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E. now feature 66 kWh batteries. The batteries are one of the most expensive items on an electric truck. Rather than systematically including the maximum operating range, Renault Trucks prefers to offer its customers the range they actually need. This solution is tailored to customers’ real-life requirements, maintaining the payload and ensuring their business remains competitive.

The Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E now come with a choice of operating ranges. Previously capped at 50 kWh, they can now be equipped with 66 kWh lithium-ion batteries. Customers can choose from five different configurations up to a maximum of six 66 kWh battery packs for the Renault Trucks D Z.E., which translates into an operating range of up to 400 km.

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. has just been released in a 3.5t model. Renault Trucks is expanding its Master Z.E. offering. The truck can now be ordered with a 3.5-tonne GTW compared to 3.1 tonnes previously. Despite carrying an additional payload of 400 kg, the Renault Trucks Master Z.E. still offers a real-world operating range of 120 km (75 miles) and can be fully charged in just six hours.

The 3.1-tonne range consists of two models (van and platform cab) available in three different lengths (L1, L2, L3) and two heights (H1, H2). The 3.5-tonne van version is already on the market.

The 3.5-tonne Renault Trucks Master Z.E. all-electric utility truck will shortly be available with a platform cab and chassis cab accommodating a wide range of equipment such as a tipping trailer or a high-volume container with lifting tailgate.

Posted on 02 December 2020 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty

