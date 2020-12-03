Altair submits LCFS application for fuel pathways for rewewable diesel, jet and naphtha: 19.51 gCO2e/MJ

Altair Paramount, LLC (Altair) has applied for California LCFS fuel pathways for renewable diesel, renewable naphtha and renewable jet fuels derived from rendered animal fat feedstock and processed at their facility in Paramount, California.

Altair sources rendered inedible animal fat from an integrated meatpacking and rendering facility owned by JBS1 in Hyrum, Utah; JBS is a joint applicant with Altair.

Rendered animal fat is pretreated at the Altair facility to remove oxygen, sulfur and other impurities which could deactivate catalyst or impact product yields. The rendered animal fat is then hydrotreated in a reactor to produce both liquid and gaseous products.

The liquid stream is distilled to produce renewable diesel, renewable naphtha and renewable jet fuel. Propane and other light end distillates in the gaseous stream are consumed in the renewable diesel production process.

Currently, all hydrogen required for process operations is imported from a hydrogen producer as a liquid via truck. Process energy used includes grid electricity and natural gas.

At the rendering facility, natural gas and biogas harvested from onsite wastewater treatment plant is combusted in a boiler to produce steam for the rendering process.

Altair provided an emissions factor for the imported hydrogen that has been approved by CARB staff. The transportation mode and distance of hydrogen sourcing are subject to third-party verification.