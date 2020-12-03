Daimler Truck AG and Foton start joint production of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in China for China

Daimler Truck AG and Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. jointly announced that both partners will produce and distribute Mercedes-Benz tractors for an advanced market segment in China. Based on Daimler Trucks’ global platform strategy, the companies’ joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co., Ltd. (BFDA) will localize new heavy-duty tractor models “Made in China for China”, fully adapted to Chinese customers’ requirements.

The vehicles will get state-of-the-art Daimler Trucks technology. Start of production of the heavy-duty tractor models is scheduled in two years from now in a new truck plant in Huairou (Beijing) owned by BFDA. The joint venture invests of more than 3.8 billion RMB (more than €485 million) for the acquisition of the plant and the set-up of new infrastructure and production lines.





At the same time Daimler Truck will continue to import and sell other models of its Mercedes-Benz portfolio both through the existing dealer network and direct wholesale to answer the customers need for top-of-the-line trucks for special applications—for example concrete pumps for China’s rapidly growing construction sector.

The new heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz tractors for China will fully capitalize on Daimler Trucks’ platform strategy and will be powered by a state-of-the-art engine from Daimler Trucks global powertrain unit.

Details on the product specifics and its market introduction will be announced at a later time.