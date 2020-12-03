Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Li-Cycle commercial lithium-ion battery recycling plant now operational in Rochester, NY
USTMA, The Ray & University of Missouri partner to assess knowledge on environmental impact, benefits of rubber-modified asphalt

Daimler Truck AG and Foton start joint production of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in China for China

03 December 2020

Daimler Truck AG and Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. jointly announced that both partners will produce and distribute Mercedes-Benz tractors for an advanced market segment in China. Based on Daimler Trucks’ global platform strategy, the companies’ joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co., Ltd. (BFDA) will localize new heavy-duty tractor models “Made in China for China”, fully adapted to Chinese customers’ requirements.

The vehicles will get state-of-the-art Daimler Trucks technology. Start of production of the heavy-duty tractor models is scheduled in two years from now in a new truck plant in Huairou (Beijing) owned by BFDA. The joint venture invests of more than 3.8 billion RMB (more than €485 million) for the acquisition of the plant and the set-up of new infrastructure and production lines.

1B1C3343-C2CB-4DCE-AAA9-0FAF38D6E6D7

At the same time Daimler Truck will continue to import and sell other models of its Mercedes-Benz portfolio both through the existing dealer network and direct wholesale to answer the customers need for top-of-the-line trucks for special applications—for example concrete pumps for China’s rapidly growing construction sector.

The new heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz tractors for China will fully capitalize on Daimler Trucks’ platform strategy and will be powered by a state-of-the-art engine from Daimler Trucks global powertrain unit.

Details on the product specifics and its market introduction will be announced at a later time.

Posted on 03 December 2020 in China, Heavy-duty, Manufacturing, Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)