Phihong introduces new Level 3 30kW wall-mount DC charger

Phihong, a leading global supplier of OEM power solutions, has released its new Level 3 DW Series 30kW Wall-Mount DC Fast Charger as an easy-to-install, customizable solution for commercial fleet management, highway service stations, and parking garage applications, as well as EV infrastructure operators, service providers, and EV dealer workshops globally.





30kW Wall-Mount DC Fast Charger shown on a stand

The unit offers significant performance and time-saving advantages, including charging speeds up to four times faster than conventional 7kW AC chargers, dual charging connections, and a wide output voltage range to support luxury EVs, trucks, and buses.

All DW Series chargers support optional payment systems, smart charging, and load balancing through any Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 JSON-compatible back-end management system, including those developed by customers.

Phihong’s DW Series EV chargers are compatible with multiple charging system standards, including CCS1 Combo, CCS2 Combo, CHAdeMO, and GB/T, and each unit features optional dual charging connections. Designed for ultra-fast charging speeds, the DW Series chargers deliver up to 105 miles on an hour of charging, surpassing conventional 7.6kW Level 2 AC chargers, which typically offer between 25–26 mph per hour of charging.

Ruggedly designed with IP55- and IK10-rated weatherproof casings for indoor and outdoor applications with configurations for wall-mounted or free-standing pedestal installation, the DW Series chargers feature an operating temperature range from -30°C to 50°C, making them suited for a wide range of environments.

Phihong’s 30kW fast charger has options for remote connectivity through LAN, Wi-Fi, or 4G communications. It is equipped with an embedded intelligent RFID card reader to enable communications with any OCPP-compliant back-end central office and cloud-based management platform, including that of Phihong’s partner ChargeLab, which offers subscription-based charger management system software for billing, user identification, and power load management for EV charging networks.