Scandinavia's largest bus operator orders 22 electric MAN Lion’s City E buses

04 December 2020

Nobina Sverige AB, Scandinavia’s largest bus operator, has placed an order with MAN Truck & Bus for 22 MAN Lion’s City E buses. (Earlier post.) The buses will enter service in Malmö.

Following on from the order for 17 fully electric MAN Lion’s City E buses placed by the Hamburg-Holstein public transportation company (VHH), this is another major order we have received for our electric buses. We are absolutely delighted about this. It is a clear indication of the extent of the interest in innovative and forward-looking drive technology at an international level.

—Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus

The city buses are scheduled for delivery in May 2021, and will go into operation in Malmö in mid-June the same year.

The MAN Lion’s City E buses will feature 480 kWh installed capacity on the 12-meter solo bus, paired with Nobina’s state-of-the-art planning and operational concepts.

Up to 88 passengers can be carried in the Lion’s City 12 E. Despite this high passenger capacity, comfort does not fall by the wayside. This is due to the increased amount of space available in the bus due to factors such as the optimized seating area at the back.

With around 7,600 employees and revenue of €840 million, Nobina is the largest bus operator in northern Europe. Every day, the company transports more than one million people in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. The company’s bus fleet comprises around 3,700 vehicles— more than 500 of them manufactured by MAN.

