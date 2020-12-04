Solaris Urbino electric bus undergoes testing in Athens

The electric Solaris Urbino bus will be tested on the streets of Athens over the next two months by public operator OSY. The capital city of Greece conducts trials on electric technology in regular passenger traffic to prepare for the growing electrification of its public transport system.





In the next few months, the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki intend to purchase 1,300 buses, most of which are to be electric.

Solaris is a European leader in the production of electric buses and its battery electric vehicles have found dozens of clients across 18 countries so far.

The Urbino 12 electric will operate on line no. 2 travelling to the city center until the end of January.

The Greek Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport together with the government have placed the electrification of transport at the forefront of their transport policy.

The 12-meter, emission-free Urbino electric bus is Solaris’s flagship product and was awarded the prestigious “Bus of the Year” title in 2016. It will be fitted with Solaris High Energy batteries+ with a total capacity of nearly 400 kWh, and they will be replenished using a plug-in connection. The drive unit of this model of the Urbino electric consists of an electric axle with two integrated motors boasting a power of 125 kW each.

The Urbino electric being tested in Athens will fit up to 72 people, of whom 30 can travel seated. The vehicle caters to the needs of people with disabilities, featuring a functional wheelchair bay and 16 seats accessible from its low floor.