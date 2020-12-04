Velodyne Lidar collaborating with Ford Otosan on autonomous driving for heavy commercial vehicles; Velarray H800

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. is collaborating with Ford Otosan on product development and testing of autonomous heavy commercial trucks. Ford Otosan is testing and planning to use Velodyne Velarray H800 solid-state lidar sensors to enable safe navigation and collision avoidance in next generation vehicles.





Velodyne Lidar’s Velarray H800 solid state lidar sensor is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in ADAS and autonomous mobility applications. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

Ford Otosan, with annual production capacity of 455,000 vehicles, 70,000 engines and 140,000 powertrains, is the biggest commercial vehicle production center of Ford in Europe.

Designed for automotive-grade performance and durability, the Velarray H800’s compact, embeddable form factor makes it suited for seamless integration in internal and external vehicle mounting locations.

The Velarray H800 features outstanding range, field of view and resolution to deliver rich point cloud density required for high resolution mapping and object classification tasks. The sensor will help Ford Otosan to create superior autonomous driving technology, addressing edge-cases for driving situations, including curvy roads, potholes, intersections, on/off ramps, residential areas and roadways with unclear lane markings.

Velarray H800 delivers high performance during daylight and at night, enabling the detection of vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists and more.





Ford Otosan is already using Velodyne’s Alpha Prime lidar sensors, which provide 360-degree surround-view perception technology to support autonomous mobility. The Alpha Prime is specifically made for autonomous driving in complex conditions for travel up to highway speeds. The combined range, resolution and field of view in one sensor is designed to enable autonomous vehicles and ADAS in a wide variety of lighting conditions.