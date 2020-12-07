Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Argus: China’s Southern Rare Earth ups Tb, Ho, Gd, Dy prices; rising magnet demand
VSPC boosts energy density of LFP cells up to 25% by incorporating manganese; LMFP

BYD sells 18,220 EVs in China in November, up 128% year-on-year

07 December 2020

Chinese automotive manufacturer BYD sold 18,220 pure-electric passenger vehicles in November, up by 22.1% from October and by 127.8% from a year earlier. November sales of plug-in hybrids passenger vehicles hit 7,333, up by 2.9% on the month and by 174.1% on the year.

Sales of pure-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids January-November 2020 were 139,246 and 69,390, respectively, down by 19.9% and 42.4% on the year.

BYD also produced 1.94 GWh of power and energy storage batteries in November, up by 28.7% from a month earlier and by 285% from a year earlier. Its January-November production fell by 9.7% from a year earlier to 10.531 GWh.

Shipments of the BYD Han EV reached 10,105 last month, with a total of 28,467 sales since July when it was released (earlier post), according to BYD. The Han is equipped with the blade battery (earlier post), which can increase energy density by at least 30% and reduce raw material costs by 30%, BYD said.

China’s NEV industry was hit by the Covid-19 outbreak in this year’s first quarter. The market began to recover in the second quarter, supported by government stimulus measures to encourage the use and purchases of such vehicles, notes Argus Media.

The country’s domestic NEV output totalled 914,000 from January-October, down by 9.2% from a year earlier, according to data from China’s automotive manufacturers association.

China’s state council has announced a development plan for the NEV industry during 2021-35, targeting a 20% share of NEVs in the country’s total vehicles sales by 2035.

Posted on 07 December 2020 in China, Electric (Battery), Market Background, Sales | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)