Lunaz to begin production of electric classic Range Rovers; prices begin at £245,000 excluding local taxes

Lunaz, a creator of electric classic cars, announced the first tranche of production availability for classic electric Range Rovers. The company, based in Silverstone, England will create an initial run of 50 of the luxury SUVs built in the ‘classic era’ between 1970 and 1994.

Prices for classic electric Range Rovers by Lunaz start at £245,000 (US$329,000) excluding local taxes. The first production tranche is currently being allocated with first customer deliveries anticipated for the summer of 2021.





Since unveiling Jaguar, Bentley and Rolls-Royce electrified classics, Lunaz has been consistently asked by its global customer base to apply its re-engineering and restoration approach to these cars.

In response to feedback from these customers, electric classic Range Rovers by Lunaz will be offered in both Town and Country specifications. The more urban expression of these cars will be presented with increased focus on rear-seat and driver comfort, reflecting their dual use as either self-driven luxury vehicles or chauffeured cars. These cars will be available in both standard and long wheelbase.

Country specifications will include a full suite of engineering, technological and design features that augment a full electric classic off-roading experience. Every car by Lunaz goes through a full bare metal restoration and re-engineering process ahead of conversion to the company’s proprietary electric powertrain. This approach allows Lunaz to answer the questions of usability and reliability that detract from the experience of owning classic cars.

Country specification electric classic Range Rovers by Lunaz will include a 4-wheel drive system, updated suspension including anti-roll bars and uprated brakes. Within the cabin, the pure utility of the original interior design will be significantly elevated. This will be achieved by applying Lunaz’ design philosophy.

Design Director, Jen Holloway and her team will work in close consultation with customers to tailor the car to their exact requirements. Material palettes that honor the textile interior that debuted on the original classic Range Rover will be offered as well as more traditional upholstery options executed in leathers and woods. Customers will be able to select from either the classic three-door configuration or the four-door models.

Usability is further enhanced with the inclusion of a full suite of contemporary technologies. Features including infotainment, air conditioning and entertainment screens are sensitively integrated into the existing design scheme to ensure the spirit of the original car is maintained.

Lunaz will further the legacy of some of the more specialist interpretations of the classic Range Rover’s celebrated lineage.

From the start of production, fully roofless options will be offered. Lunaz’ engineers will take existing conventionally bodied Range Rover classics and convert them to what the firm is calling ‘Safari Specification’ as part of the full bare metal restoration and re-engineering process. The first electric roofless SUV has already been allocated to a European customer.

Every car by Lunaz represents an individual customer build. This provides extraordinary scope for personalization.

Process. The restoration and conversion process represents re-engineering from the ground up. It starts with an exhaustive inspection. Each corner is then weighed to understand the original weight distribution to the gram. This information informs decisions on chassis setup, powertrain packaging and suspension. The internal combustion engine and associated systems are then removed and the chassis is prepared for electrification.

The car is then 3D scanned; this allows the engineers to create detailed CAD models. The specifics of Lunaz’s electric propulsion technology is closely guarded, but each classic by Lunaz is designed, developed, engineered and tested in-house using the highest specification modules available for automotive applications, the company says.

Traditional coachbuilding and restoration skills are then employed and the car is stripped down to a bare metal shell. Even imperceptible body defects are addressed by hand before the surface finish process begins.

The accessories associated with electric powertrains including battery chargers and DC converters are sensitively integrated into the existing design of the car, utilizing the fuel filler cap for charging and adapting dials to an appropriate read-out for the electrical powertrain. New air conditioning and electronic heating systems are installed and the accelerator is converted to a throttle-by-wire system. Following the uprating of braking, suspension, steering and electronics systems every circuit is tested before first start-up procedures begin.