Toyota to preview all-new battery-electric SUV for European lineup

Toyota announced that it will preview a new mid-sized battery-electric SUV based on the forthcoming the e-TNGA platform for its European Battery Electric line-up.

Further details are to be announced in the coming months. At this stage, only a stylized silhouette and details of the platform architecture have been released.





The un-named preview model will be based on Toyota’s new e-TNGA platform. The new platform is both highly versatile and easily adaptable for a range of product types.





e-TNGA

The basic architecture principle is that a number of key elements remain fixed while others vary. This approach allows variance in vehicle width, length, wheelbase and height.

e-TNGA can also be defined with front-, rear- or four-wheel drive and with a wide-range of battery and electric motor capacities to suit various vehicle types and usage profiles.

By using this versatile approach, the development time of different product variants can be reduced and individual models can be developed in parallel.

The first e-TNGA based model has already been developed and is being readied for production. Manufacturing will take place at Toyota’s ZEV Factory in Japan.