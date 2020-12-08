Gerdau and Braskem partner with ITA and Alkimat to develop electromobility solutions with 3D printing

In Brazil, Gerdau and Braskem signed a partnership with the Technological Institute of Aeronautics (ITA) and Alkimat Tecnologia to develop innovative solutions for the electromobility segment using additive manufacturing (3D printing).

The project will target components for vehicle transmission systems, with the potential to leverage the expansion of Brazil’s electric vehicle industry.

Gerdau will contribute with its knowledge in metallic materials, Braskem with its experience and knowledge in polymers, ITA will coordinate the project given its competency in manufacturing research, and Alkimat will collaborate with its expertise in 3D printing.

Mobility is a leading trend in transformation, and solutions in the sector can make a significant contribution to resolving the challenges facing our society. At Gerdau, we believe in building networks, in open innovation and in encouraging partnerships with academia and institutions that strategically complement the effort to find disruptive solutions for the value chain. —Juliano Prado, vice-president at Gerdau and head of Gerdau Next

Professor Ronnie Rego from ITA explains that the advent of electric mobility has shaken the order of stakeholders in automotive propulsion, and the existing gap results in the demand for disruptive solutions, rather than incremental paths.

If we Brazilians want to escape for good the stigma of technological colony, there is only one path: cooperation between academia and industry. With this alliance, we join forces to deliver to the market and to society mobility solutions that the future will demand. —Ronnie Rego

Additive manufacturing is a computer-controlled process that enables, based on a digital template, the creation of three-dimensional objects by adding successive layers of material.

In Brazil, this market enjoys positive growth prospects, especially due to the strong appeal of transformational innovation, which drives the development of innovative solutions, while also considering sustainability aspects given that it is a completely decentralized manufacturing process, which minimizes losses and the disposal of materials, not to mention the impacts on logistics.