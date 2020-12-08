Alsco Uniforms North America launches fleet electrification program with Motiv Power Systems

Motiv Power Systems announced the deployment of four all-electric step vans with Alsco, a global uniform service company. These zero-emission step vans are built on Motiv’s EPIC F-59 Ford eQVM-approved chassis and will serve routes in Sacramento and Los Angeles, with dozens more planned for next year.

Alsco selected Motiv after successful demonstrations, where Alsco drivers and depot managers were impressed with the Motiv-powered electric trucks’ performance.





EPIC F-59 Ford eQVM-approved chassis

Suited for Alsco’s routes, Motiv’s EPIC F-59 chassis incorporate its fifth-generation electric powertrain technology, AdaptEV software and BMW battery packs. These all-electric step vans will reduce operation and maintenance costs by up to 85%, resulting in a lower total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

On an annual basis, the four electric step vans will offset approximately 100 metric tons of CO 2 versus diesel-powered internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. They also provide drivers with fatigue reducing features such as hill hold and regenerative braking.

Alsco works to make their processes more sustainable and source products from vendors which prioritize eco-friendly options. By introducing zero-emission all-electric step vans into their fleet, Alsco is taking concrete steps to decrease its carbon footprint in the communities they serve.

In addition to step vans, Motiv’s EPIC chassis power school buses, shuttle buses, box trucks, mobile medical vehicles, and more.

Alsco is a fourth-generation, family-owned-and-operated business, founded in 1889, that was recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the linen and uniform rental industry. Celebrating more than 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform rental services to customers that include restaurants, healthcare facilities, the automotive industry and industrial facilities. With over 180 locations and more than 20,000 employees, Alsco provides service to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries.