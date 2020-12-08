Toyota Europe establishes Fuel Cell Business Group

To maximize the opportunities for hydrogen in Europe, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has established a Fuel Cell Business Group to oversee its hydrogen activities across the region. Based in Brussels, the group will strengthen the business case for hydrogen and support its introduction into mobility and other fields, making it accessible to new commercial partners.

The benefits of hydrogen are clear. That’s why we expect our global sales of fuel cell systems to increase by a factor of 10 in the short term, and why we have dramatically increased our production capacity. Toyota is leading the way with strong investment in the Hydrogen Society, through next-generation vehicles, the opening of new markets and technology applications, in extra fuel cell production capacity and in our organization here in Europe. —Thiebault Paquet, Director of the Fuel Cell Business Group

Toyota introduced the Mirai, the world’s first commercialized hydrogen fuel cell electric sedan, in 2014. Since, development of the Toyota fuel cell system has continued, making it more compact, lighter, and more energy-dense. In 2021, the comprehensively improved system will debut in the next-generation Mirai.





The new Mirai comes with 30% more range and a lighter, more compact stack with a higher power density, and at a 20% lower price than the outgoing model. The base price in Germany is now €64,000 and offers a 650 km (404 mile) range. A battery-electric car, with a 100kWh battery for a similar range, costs €77,000, said Paquet.





Toyota’s technology has the flexibility to be used not just in cars, but to produce zero-emission power in multiple applications. It is already powering trucks, urban bus fleets, fork lifts and generators. Tests are also under way for its use in boats and trains.

To accelerate hydrogen’s widespread take-up, Toyota will focus on hydrogen “clusters” or eco-systems in European centers where a local infrastructure is supporting transport fleets and mobility services. Toyota believes activity like this will drive demand for hydrogen, bringing down costs and strengthening the viability of the supply infrastructure, which in turn will attract more customers.

Through the new Fuel Cell Business Group, Toyota will work closely with industry partners, national and regional governments and organizations to stimulate the development of hydrogen eco-systems in more locations.