Mercedes-Benz Vans announces next-generation eSprinter based on newly developed Electric Versatility Platform

Mercedes-Benz Vans has developed a new Electric Versatility Platform for the large van segment. This e-drive platform will be the technical basis for the next-generation eSprinter. The core elements of the new platform are three modules that enable the greatest possible flexibility in the development and design of different body types. This allows for new eSprinter body configurations previously only available with combustion engines.





The next-generation eSprinter will enable us to make many more body variants available. This will ensure we meet the requirements of our customers across multiple sectors in the future, while offering the advantages of locally emission-free electric drive. —Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz will continue to push forward its plans to bring electrically powered vans to the market in all segments. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division is fast-tracking development of its new Electric Versatility Platform for the large van segment.

With an investment of €350 million, the Electric Versatility Platform will play a key role in Mercedes-Benz Vans’ plans for emission-free transportation, and will offer optimal solutions, including for the US and Canada.





Mercedes-Benz Vans today has a share of more than 30% of the electric midsize and large van segments in Europe. Following the eVito and eSprinter, Mercedes-Benz Vans will ultimately cover the battery-electric range in all commercial transporter segments with the future eCitan.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has refocused its strategy in line with the passenger car division, focusing on the following subject areas:

Mercedes-Benz Vans is sharpening its profile as a premium provider of future-oriented transport solutions for commercial and private customers.

Central to the new strategy is a disciplined focus on sales and high-margin markets and segments to advance profitable growth worldwide. In parallel with the expansion of its activities in Europe, the company will continue to grow its presence in China and North America.

Mercedes-Benz Vans will further intensify its cooperation with customers to ensure products and services are perfectly tailored to their needs.

Mercedes-Benz Vans’ objective is to set new standards in the van segment with customer- and future-oriented solutions. In addition to electromobility, the networking of vehicles and digital solutions are also consistently being further developed.

In order to improve profitability and increase competitiveness, fixed costs will be reduced. Profitability also plays a key role against the backdrop of the transformation to emission-free and connected mobility.