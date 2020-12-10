Hydro-Québec launches EVLO subsidiary specializing in energy storage systems

Hydro-Québec has launched EVLO Energy Storage Inc. (EVLO), a subsidiary that designs, sells, and operates safe, efficient and sustainable energy storage systems.

These storage systems are intended mainly for power producers, transmission providers and distributors, as well as the commercial and industrial markets for medium- and large-scale storage. Their modular design means that they can be scaled to meet a wide variety of needs. EVLO systems also include power control and energy management software.

Energy storage will play a crucial role in the energy transition. We firmly believe that the know-how Québec has acquired with regard to batteries will help develop solar and wind power. Our products will also have useful applications in existing power grids, such as in managing consumption peaks. —Hydro-Québec President and CEO Sophie Brochu

EVLO technology is the result of more than 40 years of R&D on battery materials by Hydro-Québec, which has more than 800 patents in this field. EVLO storage systems have been tested in actual operating conditions on Hydro-Québec’s grid, not only for peak shaving at Hemmingford substation in the Montérégie region, but also in the Quaqtaq off-grid system in northern Québec, where they were subjected to extreme weather.

The technology is also being used in the Lac-Mégantic microgrid and in Hydro-Québec’s solar farm in La Prairie.

EVLO’s lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are safer than conventional lithium-ion batteries, since their molecular structure provides intrinsic protection against thermal runaway. They also have a smaller environmental footprint, not just because they are made from naturally abundant, nontoxic materials, but also because they can be recycled using a process that allows 99% of the active materials to be recovered and reused. Moreover, EVLO systems do not contain any cobalt or rare earth elements.

Due to Hydro-Québec’s know-how in the operation, control and simulation of electric power systems, EVLO can develop products and services geared to the specific needs of power producers and distributors. This represents a significant competitive advantage.

EVLO has signed a memorandum of understanding with Innergex énergie renouvelable inc. to participate in the Tonnerre project in France. This project involves the installation of a 9 MWh storage system in the transmission system operated by France’s national transmission provider, RTE under a long-term agreement between RTE and Innergex, to help meet France’s capacity requirements. The system is slated for commissioning in 2021.