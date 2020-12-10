Hyundai teases new IONIQ 5 as preview of new EV era

Hyundai Motor Company released a teaser video for the upcoming IONIQ 5, the first dedicated EV in the new IONIQ lineup brand launching in early 2021 (earlier post).

Based on Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, IONIQ 5 will be the first car mated with the recently revealed Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) architecture. (Earlier post.)

The 30-second video, titled ‘The New Horizon of EV,’ takes inspiration from the all-new IONIQ 5’s yet-to-be-revealed design details, showing pixels and dots converging in a white space representative of a new era of EV.

The teaser aims to build anticipation and spark curiosity about IONIQ 5 by emphasizing three ‘extras’ to be offered by the all-new model:

‘Extra Power for Life’ calls attention to IONIQ 5’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging capability.

‘Extra Time for You’ highlights its fast-charging capability.

‘Extraordinary Experiences’ hints at the BEV’s soon-to-be-announced array of features.

The video’s release follows Hyundai’s announcement, made in August 2020, that it will launch a dedicated BEV lineup brand IONIQ in its bid to become one of the world’s top EV manufacturers. Under IONIQ, Hyundai will launch a range of EVs, including IONIQ 5, a midsize CUV in early 2021; IONIQ 6, a sedan; followed by IONIQ 7, a large SUV.

To facilitate its EV plans, Hyundai Motor Group recently unveiled E-GMP, the architecture that will underpin all of its new dedicated BEVs. The platform offers increased development flexibility, powerful driving performance, increased driving range, strengthened safety features, and more interior space for occupants and luggage.