Nuvera E-60 fuel cell system awarded Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center Certification

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, has achieved certification of the Nuvera E-60 heavy-duty customer fuel cell system (earlier post) from the Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (SMVIC). This certification provides third-party validation of the fuel cell engine’s performance and subsidy qualifications, enabling the use of the Nuvera E-60 on motor vehicles in China, and enabling mass on-road deployment of Nuvera products.

SMVIC qualification of our newest engine provides Nuvera with the authorization and accreditation necessary to fully implement our product introduction strategy in China. This certification helps position Nuvera as a key player in China’s emerging ‘New Energy Vehicle’ market, and enhances Nuvera’s standing in the global fuel cell industry. —Lucien Robroek, CEO of Nuvera

SMVIC ensures that requirements for all Chinese authorizations for on-road vehicles and related components are met. SMVIC has created a New Energy Vehicle (NEV) inspection platform upgraded from traditional vehicle test capabilities that enables the realization of China’s sustainability goals.





Nuvera E-Series fuel cell system

NEVs include fuel cell electric vehicles such as those powered by Nuvera. The Nuvera E-45 fuel cell engine (model E-45-HD) had received SMVIC certification earlier and is operational in China on a 10.5-meter bus.

The E-60 fuel cell engine enables integration into commercial medium- and heavy-duty vehicle applications, including shuttle and transit buses, delivery vans, industrial trucks, and yard tractors. Vehicles with higher power requirements can be served by combining two Nuvera E-45 or E-60 engines, providing increased efficiency, longer life, and redundancy to these applications.