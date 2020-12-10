First electric school buses deployed in Texas; 3 Blue Bird buses

The first zero-emissions electric school buses in the state of Texas were recently received by Everman Independent School District. The three buses, manufactured by Blue Bird Corporation, started transporting students this school year.





Blue Bird’s electric school buses produce zero emissions, and have fewer parts when compared with a diesel bus. Their performance is comparable to a bus powered by a combustion engine, and their quiet performance allows the driver to better hear the passengers they are transporting.

With help from their local dealer, Rush Bus Centers, and the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the district was able to fund the buses and charging stations with grants from the Volkswagen settlement. Based on data the district has provided, they are looking to save more than $4,000 a year on fuel savings and $2,000 a year on maintenance savings when compared with the diesel buses in their fleet.

Blue Bird now has more than 300 electric school bus units already delivered or on order.

While a district in California received the 100th electric bus earlier this year, the 300th fully-electric Blue Bird school bus is slated for delivery soon on the Northeast Coast of the United States, a strong indication of the geographic breadth of interest in EV school buses.