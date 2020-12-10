Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
TES B Battery Recycling Facility officially opens
California Energy Commission approves plan to invest up to $115M for hydrogen fueling infrastructure; 111 new stations by 2027

WiTricity files patent infringement suit against Momentum Dynamics

10 December 2020

WiTricity, the industry pioneer in efficient wireless power transfer over distance, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Momentum Dynamics, a Pennsylvania-based company developing wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries. The lawsuit seeks recovery of financial damages and an injunction to halt the sales of Momentum Dynamics products that infringe seven (7) U.S. patents owned or licensed exclusively by WiTricity.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware. This lawsuit is based on the following U.S. patents: 7,741,734; 8,304,935; 8,710,701; 8,884,581; 9,184,595; 9,306,635; and 9,767,955.

WiTricity’s licensing practices have been established over many years, with the patent portfolio now encompassing more than 1,000 patents issued globally. Numerous companies are licensed to develop and deploy WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology in applications ranging from automotive, consumer products, personal mobility, and industrial.

In the EV and mobility space, WiTricity has solidified its position as the “go-to” provider of wireless charging technology for automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. Patent and technology licenses are in place with more than forty companies, including Toyota, Mahle, Delta Electronics, TDK, IHI, Shindengen, Daihen, Aptiv, Anjie Wireless, Yura, VIE, Green Power, and Lumen Freedom.

Posted on 10 December 2020 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background, Wireless | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)