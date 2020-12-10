WiTricity files patent infringement suit against Momentum Dynamics

WiTricity, the industry pioneer in efficient wireless power transfer over distance, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Momentum Dynamics, a Pennsylvania-based company developing wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries. The lawsuit seeks recovery of financial damages and an injunction to halt the sales of Momentum Dynamics products that infringe seven (7) U.S. patents owned or licensed exclusively by WiTricity.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware. This lawsuit is based on the following U.S. patents: 7,741,734; 8,304,935; 8,710,701; 8,884,581; 9,184,595; 9,306,635; and 9,767,955.

WiTricity’s licensing practices have been established over many years, with the patent portfolio now encompassing more than 1,000 patents issued globally. Numerous companies are licensed to develop and deploy WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology in applications ranging from automotive, consumer products, personal mobility, and industrial.

In the EV and mobility space, WiTricity has solidified its position as the “go-to” provider of wireless charging technology for automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. Patent and technology licenses are in place with more than forty companies, including Toyota, Mahle, Delta Electronics, TDK, IHI, Shindengen, Daihen, Aptiv, Anjie Wireless, Yura, VIE, Green Power, and Lumen Freedom.