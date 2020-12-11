Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Toyota moves closer to production with next-generation fuel cell technology for heavy-duty trucks; new Mirai system
Hyundai Motor to accelerate transition into smart mobility solution provider

Hyundai Motor Group launches HTWO dedicated fuel cell system brand

11 December 2020

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) introduced HTWO, a new brand to represent the group’s world-leading hydrogen fuel cell system. Building upon Hyundai’s 20-plus years of experience in hydrogen fuel cell technology, the brand will present hydrogen as a positive energy for humanity.

HTWO stands for ‘H2’, the hydrogen molecule, while also representing ‘Hydrogen’ and ‘Humanity’, the two main pillars of Hyundai’s fuel cell business. HMG said that the launch of the new fuel cell system brand will help facilitate Hyundai’s global fuel cell business and grow the hydrogen ecosystem.

With HTWO, Hyundai Motor Group is stepping up efforts for the development of a next-generation hydrogen fuel cell system that can be applied to various forms of mobility such as UAM, automobiles, vessels and trains.

Not only will the next-generation fuel cell system be available for many different mobility products and services, it will deliver enhanced performance and durability at an affordable price in a lighter architecture with enhanced energy density. With its next-generation fuel cell system, the group aims to offer a highly efficient and diversified lineup of hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Initial focus will be on major hub regions: Korea, the United States, Europe and China.

Since marketing the world’s first mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicle ix35 in 2013, the group has been expanding its vehicle offerings powered by its fuel cell system such as Hyundai NEXO SUV, XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck and a fuel cell electric bus.

Posted on 11 December 2020 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)