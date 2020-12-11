Proterra opens EV battery manufacturing line in electric bus factory

Proterra has opened a new battery production line co-located in its EV bus manufacturing facility in Los Angeles County. The new battery production line will manufacture Proterra’s battery packs featuring next-generation cells. The facility will expand Proterra’s battery production capacity to meet growing demand for the company’s battery systems in Proterra Powered commercial vehicles and Proterra’s transit buses.





The co-located battery line is designed to optimize space and demonstrates Proterra’s ability to bring state-of-the-art battery production directly to commercial vehicle OEMs.

The batteries manufactured at the City of Industry facility will feature Proterra’s redesigned modules with next-generation cells developed with LG Energy Solution. The new battery packs will improve on Proterra’s industry-leading energy systems with greater energy storage capacity and higher power density to enable increased range and faster charge times.

Since 2016, Proterra and LG engineering teams have been collaborating to maximize cell performance to meet the stringent requirements of commercial vehicle markets.

Proterra’s new battery-electric transit vehicle, the Proterra ZX5, can now be equipped with 675 kWh of energy, the most energy storage of any 40-foot electric bus available in the market today.

Proterra’s technology advancements enable efficient production in a small footprint and Proterra’s transit bus business benefits from co-location of battery production in its Los Angeles facility. The new battery production line was established within a year and showcases the company’s ability to design and deploy its modular and capital efficient manufacturing process for optimal EV vehicle manufacturing.





In addition to its transit business, Proterra provides its road-tested and proven electric vehicle technology and expertise to other heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle manufacturers through the company’s Proterra Powered program.

Proterra battery systems have been chosen by world-class OEMs to introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles, including delivery vans, electric school buses, coach buses, and low-floor cutaway shuttle buses. To date, Proterra Powered has helped OEMs such as Thomas Built Buses, Van Hool, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC), Bustech, and Optimal-EV introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles that are powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology.