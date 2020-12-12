XL Fleet launches pilot program with Essential Utilities, Inc. to electrify its utility fleet

XL Fleet announced that Essential Utilities, Inc. one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the US, serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands, is launching a pilot program to electrify its two most popular commercial GM vehicle platforms with the XLH hybrid electric drive system.





The initial pilot will include installing an XL Fleet hybrid system onto a GMC Sierra 2500 HD pickup truck and GMC Savanna Express van, two of Essential’s most widely deployed vehicles in its water and natural gas divisions for applications including Customer Service, Field Service, and Distribution.

Essential, headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA, deploys a fleet of approximately 2,500 of these vehicles across 10 states. If the pilot is successful on the first two platforms, Essential plans on electrifying a larger percentage of its fleet with XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems beginning in 2021.