Buick launches GL8 MPV Family in China with elevated intelligent driving technology

In China, Buick launched the 2021 GL8 Avenir family featuring industry-leading vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology and the 2021 GL8 ES with advanced driver assist technology. Both multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) are available at Buick dealers across China.





With the rollout of the 2021 GL8 Avenir, Buick is among the first automotive brands in China to adopt V2X intelligent and connected vehicle technology.

The V2X technology available on the 2021 GL8 Avenir family allows vehicles to communicate with one another as well as with the traffic infrastructure. It supports eight vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) safety applications.

V2X technology is one of the key solutions for improving vehicle safety and reducing traffic congestion when deployed at scale. The eight pioneering V2V and V2I safety applications on the 2021 GL8 Avenir family are Emergency Braking Warning; Control Loss Warning; Abnormal Vehicle Warning; Intersection Collision Warning; Speed Limit Warning; Signal Violation Warning; Hazard Location Warning; and Green Light Optimization Speed Advisory.

Buick’s V2X technology has fast connectivity and data transmission. It analyzes the complex and challenging road environment with precision and reliability that extends beyond the driver’s line of sight. For example, the Control Loss Warning V2V application warns the driver when it receives information from a vehicle ahead showing the activation of an anti-lock braking system or vehicle stability system, which could pose a threat.

The Green Light Optimization Speed Advisor (GLOSA) V2I application provides the driver an advised speed for reaching the next intersection when the traffic light is green. This helps the driver avoid dangerously braking abruptly if their view is impeded and maintain a proper speed for going through an intersection without stopping.

2021 GL8 ES. The 2021 GL8 ES has received substantial upgrades in connectivity and safety features to keep all occupants safe. The new 653T variant has more than 20 advanced driver-assist technologies, including Lane Center Cruising; Traffic Jam Assist; Hands-off Detection; and Door Opening Warning. Other notable safety applications include the standard Automatic Cruise Control; Front Crash Alert; an innovative streaming mirror; and a 360-degree surround vision system.

Both the 2021 GL8 Avenir family and the 2021 GL8 ES come with the latest-generation Buick eConnect 3.0 connectivity. It incorporates an enhanced voice command system, a navigation system for a more intuitive human-machine interaction, and a new personalized display system that supports mini-programs and will support an expanded ecosystem in the future.

Both products are supported by the latest generation of the OnStar system with 100G of 4G connectivity free of charge. Annual over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure the most refreshing and intelligent in-vehicle experience.

The GL8 debuted in China in 2000. The newest generation includes the Avenir family, ES and 25S variant, giving Buick an unrivalled presence in China’s premium MPV segment. Wholesale deliveries of the GL8 family totaled 136,891 units in the first 11 months of this year.