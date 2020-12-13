FCA and ENGIE EPS partner on V2G in Italy; second-life batteries

FCA Italy S.p.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., and ENGIE EPS, and Italian technology player in energy storage, hydrogen and e-mobility, have been awarded with 25 MW of capacity in the context of the tender process held by the Italian grid operator Terna.

The innovative grid service, named ultra-fast frequency regulation (Fast Reserve), will contribute to improving the stability of the electrical grid frequency in the context of the increasing penetration of renewable sources.

The 25 MW power will be supplied from 2023 to 2027 through the Vehicle-to-Grid system (V2G) realized with ENGIE EPS’ proprietary technology combined with FCA’s electric vehicles, located at the Drosso logistics hub within FCA Mirafiori complex in Turin.

Specifically, the power capacity will be secured by 700 batteries, the majority of which will be on board to the New Fiat 500s parked in the stockyard, as well as using second-life batteries from 500s. These batteries, rather than being disposed of at the end of their lifespan, will be reused, giving them a second lease of life as part of the V2G system.

This is the first large-scale industrial application of V2G integrated with second-life batteries, the partners said.