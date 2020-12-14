Porsche Digital develops artificial intelligence for noise detection

Porsche Digital is expanding its product portfolio. The digital assistant “Sounce” offers an improved ability to detect noise—for example, during vehicle component tests. Among other things, the aim is to improve the development and production of components in the automotive industry.

The technology, which uses deep learning methods, can reliably and precisely detect noise, for example during endurance tests. This takes the strain off development engineers in particular, who normally have to be personally present throughout such tests. The assistant also makes error documentation more precise and simplifies root cause analysis.





With Sounce, it is possible to reliably check the noise development of load-bearing components round the clock and under various conditions. This enables us to improve the opportunities for analysis in early component tests. —Patricia Rennert, Head of Industry Solutions at Porsche Digital

Acoustics testing based on artificial intelligence (AI) increases quality and reduces costs across a wide range of applications.

The technology can be applied to various areas. It is conceivable, for example, to use it in test situations where a large number of different acoustic signals make analog analysis via the human ear difficult.

The Industry Solutions division of Porsche Digital designed and developed the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution together with the development department of Porsche AG. Porsche Digital is responsible for operating the technology.

Following the pilot implementation, the solution is now offered to external customers. Inquiries can be made via the website www.sounce.io.

Porsche Digital is the technology and digital unit of Porsche AG. Its central task is to find and scale new digital business models and optimize existing products. In close cooperation with Porsche AG, Porsche Digital uses and evaluates future technologies such as AI, blockchain and quantum computing, particularly within the Industry Solutions business unit. The aim is to digitalize relevant business processes and make them more efficient.