Enel Green Power and NextChem sign MoU for green hydrogen production in US

Enel Green Power, through its North American renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, Inc. (EGPNA), and Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., through its subsidiary dedicated to the deployment of technologies for the energy transition, NextChem, signed today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the production of green hydrogen via electrolysis in the United States.

Enel, with a record of project commercialization, extensive development pipeline and large renewable operations footprint in the US, will leverage NextChem’s hydrogen technology and engineering expertise to grow its green hydrogen business in the US. The project, which is expected to be operational in 2023, will convert renewable energy from one of EGPNA’s solar plants in the United States into green hydrogen to be supplied to a bio-refinery.

This new partnership is the latest milestone in the Enel Group’s commitment to promoting the development of green hydrogen. We are actively scouting for opportunities in this segment in several parts of the world, both in Europe and in the Americas, and we look forward to joining forces with partners such as Maire Tecnimont to make the most of the significant potential that green hydrogen represents for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors. —Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power

Under the agreement, NextChem will act as technology and engineering partner and full turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction)contractor, providing Enel Green Power with the necessary technical assistance in relation to the development and implementation of the project.

As an early leader in green hydrogen development, Enel Green Power is actively evaluating opportunities to co-locate electrolyzers across its development pipeline in the US. By combining two or more technologies, such as solar and an electrolyzer, Enel Green Power is able to create an integrated plant that can leverage more sources of revenue and/or generate further risk mitigation options. In the US, the company is focused on states with an existing operational presence, such as Texas, Utah and North Dakota.

This agreement represents the first application of a Framework Cooperation Agreement between Enel and NextChem to evaluate the implementation of joint projects, including the testing of advanced technologies to increase efficiency in the production of green hydrogen using renewables.

NextChem’s focus is on deploying solutions in carbon footprint reduction, in hydrogen production—green, blue and ‘circular’ (obtained by waste conversion), purification and storage, in plastics recycling, in the biofuels and in biochemicals.

In the past months, NextChem has enriched its technological portfolio for the energy transition in the area of biofuels with technologies for the production of renewable diesel, of Ethanol2G from cellulosic biomass and of bioEthanol from syngas fermentation. In the area of circular economy, NextChem is actively developing the market for its proprietary Upcycling technology MyReplast and for waste to chemicals solutions.

Enel Green Power is developing projects in the green hydrogen segment in Italy, Spain, Chile and the United States. As green hydrogen is a new business application, the Enel Group is monitoring the relevant market developments to identify the most efficient way to achieve its plans to grow its green hydrogen capacity to more than 2 GW by 2030.

In North America, Enel Green Power is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants, with a presence in 18 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates around 70 plants with a managed capacity of more than 6 GW.