Ricardo launching curated services on hydrogen developments

As industry, governments and regulators strive to decarbonize transportation of all kinds, hydrogen is becoming the focus of significant additional interest both as a fuel and as an energy vector and store.

Two new services from RiCK—Ricardo’s online knowledge system—are being launched to help executives, engineers, scientists and regulators navigate the complexities and potential opportunities presented by innovations in hydrogen. All information is drawn from reliable sources and is organized under carefully considered headings, saving valuable research time.

The first is RiCK News Hydrogen – —a weekly email update service that offers the latest in cross-sector information relating to hydrogen adoption. Drawing on content aggregated from approximately 80,000 trusted news and relevant industry sources including Reuters, Bloomberg, Automotive News and Business Wire, the content is expertly curated by Ricardo. RiCK News Hydrogen includes headlines together with article summaries and links to the original sources. Articles are grouped into categories, including hydrogen production channels, sector applications such as marine, rail, and wider contexts such as related policy and regulation initiatives and strategic innovation programs.

In the final weekly newsletter of each month, RiCK News Hydrogen will highlight key hydrogen news items which signal significant technical and market developments or trends. A synopsis of news items will be discussed in the context of regional, national and supra-national Net Zero ambitions.

Secondly, the new RiCK Hydrogen Technical Update provides a detailed monthly technical digest targeted at engineering teams. The aim of the Hydrogen Technical Update is to assist engineers in their efforts in hydrogen-related R&D projects, and as such it provides much greater technical detail.

The service provides a summary of recently published technical literature from sources such as the IMechE, Science Direct, Springer and SAE as well as white papers and other open access sources. A comprehensive list of forthcoming conferences and webinars related to hydrogen are also included, with papers sorted by subject.

In addition to the two new hydrogen-focused channels, the RiCK database is also extending and augmenting its hydrogen-focused content. Continuously updated and refreshed with the latest research publications and with over 300,000 abstracted references from trusted sources, including technical conference papers, journal articles, industry reports, white papers and press releases, the database is the core of the RiCK knowledge management and information service.