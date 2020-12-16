ACEA and PIK declare that by 2040 all new trucks sold need to be fossil-free

Europe’s truck manufacturers have concluded that by 2040 all new trucks sold need to be fossil free in order to reach carbon-neutrality by 2050. It will be possible to meet this target provided the right charging/refueling infrastructure is built and a coherent policy framework is put into place, including comprehensive CO 2 pricing to drive the transition.

To develop their roadmap to carbon-neutrality by 2050 at the latest, the CEOs of Europe’s commercial vehicle manufacturers, under the umbrella of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), have joined forces with leading scientists from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).

Climate change is the most fundamental challenge of our generation. At the same time, the raging COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on the crucial role that road transport and logistics play to ensure that food, medicines and other essential goods are available to those who need them. If road freight transport is to maintain its role in serving society, we need to move away from fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Not only are we convinced that it is necessary, we know it is possible and we are ready to make it happen. But we cannot do it alone; we need policymakers and other stakeholders to join forces with us. —Henrik Henriksson, Chair of ACEA’s Commercial Vehicle Board and CEO of Scania

A joint declaration by ACEA and PIK outlines the roadmap and conditions for transforming the road freight transport system. Alongside investments by the commercial vehicle industry, this includes policy options such as road charges based on cO 2 emissions, and an energy taxation system based on carbon and energy content.

A dense network of charging and refuelling infrastructure suitable for trucks is also crucial for the operation of low- and zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles. According to ACEA and PIK, a sound CO 2 emissions pricing system could be one of the most effective instruments, as zero-emission vehicles simply will not take off as long as diesel remains cheaper.