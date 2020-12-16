Cyient to support global rollout of Decipher cloud platform for tailings and rehab monitoring

Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital transformation and technology solutions company, signed an MoU with Decipher, a Perth-based company that provides a cloud monitoring and governance platform for tailing storage facilities. Cyient will support Decipher with the global rollout of its cloud mining platform for tailings and rehabilitation monitoring.

Tailings are the mineral waste remaining after ore processing to extract mineral concentrates and are typically stored within an engineered containment structure known as a tailing storage facility (TSF). There are an estimated 3,500 active TSFs globally, covering approximately one million hectares of land, and many more defunct or abandoned.

Tailing storage facility failures that cause an uncontrolled release of water, waste material, or by-product constitute a significant environmental risk. With a cloud mining platform, mining companies will be able to replace manual processes and siloed data with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements.

Decipher offers a comprehensive and functionally rich solution which combines regulatory (Compliance Management Software), mining waste management, stakeholder engagement, environmental monitoring, and environmental management system (EMS) tools to assist with tailings management.





Decipher’s cloud solution integrates data from IoT devices, radar, and remote sensing to serve up-to-date information on TSF to improve decision making and operational visibility.

Cyient and its subsidiary, IG Partners, will be playing a significant role in selling, implementing, and supporting the solution.