Pre-sales begin for Volkswagen Tiguan PHEV SUV in Europe

Volkswagen’s plug-in hybrid version of its Tiguan SUV—the Tiguan eHybrid (earlier post)—is now available to configure and order in Europe; the starting price in Germany is €42,413.11 (US$51,500).





The Tiguan eHybrid has an all-electric range (WLTP) of up to 50 km (31 miles). In Hybrid mode, the electric motor supports the 1.4-liter TSI engine and acts like an additional booster. In this mode, the Tiguan eHybrid will temporarily also cover stretches fully electrically and thus without generating any local emissions, as recuperation during braking recharges the battery. Consequently, there is enough electrical energy on long journeys to switch off the TSI engine depending on the situation, or support it with additional drive output.

Tiguan eHybrid drivers can manually activate GTE mode. In this, the electric motor and TSI engine join forces, together generating a maximum system torque of 400 N·m.





The plug-in hybrid drive generates a system power of 180 kW (245 PS) and has been programmed so the Tiguan eHybrid can start in EV mode, provided the battery is sufficiently charged and its temperature is above -10 °C.

The battery—arranged in the vehicle floor in front of the rear axle—is exclusively charged by AC. It uses a charger with a connector for conventional, domestic sockets with a maximum of 2.3 kW, or with up to 3.6 kW at a charging station or home charging station.

The Tiguan eHybrid is available to order in three trim levels: Life, Elegance and R-Line. The basic Life version features the Digital Cockpit (digital instruments with specific e-displays), Air Care Climatronic (three-zone automatic air conditioning) including a new and digitalized control panel, leather multifunction steering wheel with paddles for the 6-speed dual clutch gearbox, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), Front Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Front and Rear Park Distance Control, 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails.

As a rule, all Tiguan models have also been equipped with features such as Lane Assist (lane keeping system), a mobile phone interface, rain sensor and LED headlights.