Ballard announces Van Hool follow-on order for 10 fuel cell modules for buses

Ballard Power Systems announced a purchase order from Van Hool, a leading bus OEM and Ballard partner headquartered in Belgium, for 10 fuel cell modules to power Van Hool A330 buses to be deployed in Emmen, the Netherlands, under the JIVE2 funding program.





Van Hool A330 Fuel Cell Buses powered by Ballard

Ballard plans to deliver the 10 fuel cell modules in 2021. These will power 10 Van Hool A330 model Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEBs) that are planned for deployment with Groningen-Drenthe and Qbuzz, the public transport agency in Emmen, by 2022.

Shell has been contracted to build a hydrogen refueling station and is also working on development of a 10-megawatt plant for onsite production of green hydrogen. Emmen’s fuel cell bus fleet is expected to use 60-to-90 tons of green hydrogen annually.

Van Hool’s A330 FCEB is 12 meters (39.3 feet) long, carries up to 74 people and has a range of 350-to-400 kilometers (220-to-250 miles) between hydrogen refuelings.

We are keen to deploy more Fuel Cell Electric Buses, powered by Ballard, in European cities. The successful integration of Ballard products into our buses, including the A330, has enabled progress toward commercialization of fuel cells in public transportation. We expect continued market penetration and growth of zero-emission fuel cell buses throughout the EU. —Filip Van Hool, CEO of Van Hool

Ballard fuel cell modules have demonstrated unmatched on-road performance in Fuel Cell Electric Buses, including earlier generation modules operating in buses for more than 35,000 hours, with only minimal fuel cell maintenance required.

Europe’s JIVE (Joint Initiative For Hydrogen Vehicles Across Europe) funding programs are intended to pave the way to commercialization of fuel cell electric buses by coordinating procurement activities to unlock economies-of-scale and reduce costs as well as supporting new hydrogen refueling stations. Results of the JIVE programs are expected to demonstrate the technical readiness of FCEBs to bus operators and the economic viability of hydrogen as a zero-emission bus fuel to policy makers. The JIVE programs are supported by a total of €57 million in grants from the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU).