Nuvve and IoTecha to deploy global bidirectional EV charging system for V2G

Nuvve Corporation, a leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, and IoTecha Corp., a provider of electric vehicle (EV) smart charging technology, are joining forces to deploy and commercialize a bidirectional charging solution for electric vehicles with the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) plugs supporting the ISO/IEC15118 protocol.

This approach allows automotive OEMs using the CCS plug for their vehicles to enable bidirectional energy flow on their vehicles when coupled with IoTecha and Nuvve technology. Future versions of the standard will be supported by over-the-air software updates.

The new V2G solution will allow EVs to perform bidirectional charging services while using secure, cloud-to-cloud integrations. Using IoTecha’s ISO/IEC 15118 technology, which has already been deployed in thousands of chargers and has been successfully interoperability tested with most EV brands, users will benefit from an easy-to-use plug and play system.

For electric utilities, the solution uses the industry’s most stringent requirements ensuring precision metering and fast dispatch of services with high granularity.

Finally, the communication protocol will ensure EV battery protection thanks to Nuvve’s GIVe V2G platform using advanced battery information data from the vehicle.

One of the first implementations of this integration will benefit electric school buses. With their large batteries and powerful chargers combined with the standard CCS-1 plug, electric school buses will be able to deliver a variety of services, from energy market participation to building energy optimization and resiliency services.