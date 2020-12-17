Solaris receives first order for 10 electric buses under a tender for 530 e-buses for Hamburg

In August this year, Hamburger Hochbahn, one of the biggest public transport operators in Germany, announced a list of potential suppliers of 530 electric buses. (Earlier post.) The vehicles are to join the fleet in Hamburg between 2021 and 2025. As one of the three selected potential suppliers, Solaris has already received its first order under the tender. Daimler Buses and MAN are the other two vendors.

The partnership between Solaris and Hamburg with regard to public transport began in 2014. Since then, the manufacturer has delivered two electric buses with a hydrogen fuel cell and eighteen Urbino 12 electric buses to the German city. Now, under the framework agreement for 530 electric buses, Solaris has received its first order for 5 Urbino 12 e-buses measuring 12 meters and 5 Urbino 18 18-meter e-buses. In line with the signed contract, the vehicles will be handed over to Hamburg in October 2021.





The configurations for both types of e-buses for the operator from Hamburg will feature motors integrated into the drive axle. The carrier opted for Solaris High Energy+ batteries that will be conventionally charged by plugging them in. They offer ranges of up to a few hundred kilometers on a single charge.

In addition, the vehicles will feature thermal pre-conditioning to ensure optimal vehicle temperature during battery recharge. The Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses will be able to carry up to 70 people, and the articulated vehicles up to 107 passengers. These emission-free, and therefore exceptionally quiet, e-buses will be equipped with air-conditioning throughout the vehicle and this will ensure the travel comfort of both drivers and passengers.

The Hamburger Hochbahn tender calls for the delivery of a total of 530 battery-powered buses measuring 12 and 18 meters in length, to be delivered between 2021 and 2025. The vehicles will be ordered in tranches over the next 5 years.