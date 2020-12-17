Swindon Powertrain offering standalone transmission for EVs

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
17 December 2020

Following the recent release of its HPD E crate motors and associated kit to electrify the classic Mini, Swindon Powertrain is now extending its electrification range with its standalone E-Transmission for EVs. The single-speed gearbox is a plug-and-play and affordable solution to purchase a transmission to work with existing electric motors.

SPT-WB-02

With two ratio options and multiple mounting points for ease of installation, the E-Transmission is suitable for a range of vehicles from kit and classic cars through to light commercial vehicles. As a derivative of its HPD E crate motor, Swindon Powertrain can offer competitive retail pricing of £2,500 (US$3,400) to sectors of the market that are usually forced to pay a significant premium for new, low-volume electrification components. Trade customers seeking volume quantities are recommended to contact Swindon Powertrain for pricing.

Specifications
Max. Input Torque (N·m) 204
Max. Motor Speed (rpm) 10,500
Differential Type Standard/Open
Oil Capacity (l) 0.75
Installation Angle (degs) 15.0 Max
Transmission Ratio Options 11.508 or 6.332
Max. Nominal Output Torque (N·m) 2348 or 1292
Max. Nominal Output Speed (rpm) 912 or 1658
Transmission Assembly Dimensions (mm) 250 x 384 x 228
Transmission Assembly Mass (kg) 17.9

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the E-Transmission is a simple solution for a wide spectrum of low-volume and one-off consumers. The designers specified a flanged e-motor adaptor plate design, facilitating the mounting to a wide range of electric motors, not just Swindon Powertrain’s own. Standard automotive driveshaft joint flanges ensure external drive is just as simple to integrate.

Internally, OE-specification helical gears offer low levels of noise, vibration and harshness. A passive lubrication system minimises complexity, cost and power losses and will perform without needing an oil pump. Mindful that reducing the mass of the gearbox improves the range and performance of the vehicle, Swindon Powertrain has sought to make the E-Transmission light—just 17.9 kg and packaging the gear set to be amongst the most compact, measuring just 250mm x 384mm x 228mm.

