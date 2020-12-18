BYD delivers 246 electric buses to Keolis Nederland

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 December 2020

BYD has begun delivery of Europe’s largest single order for electric buses to Keolis Nederland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of global public transport provider, Keolis.

An initial 246 BYD low-floor eBuses—part of a total order for 259 vehicles —are now with Keolis Nederland and entered service on 13 December on routes in Zwolle, Apeldoorn, Ede, Dedemsvaart, Vaassen, Harderwijk, and Deventer in the country’s IJssel-Vecht region. The remaining vehicles are scheduled for delivery and start of operation in Spring, 2021.

Keolis has calculated an annual CO2 reduction of more than 15,755 tonnes from the electric buses.

Despite restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the BYD eBus fleet has been delivered on time and according to pre-pandemic production schedules. An extremely efficient production process of the eBuses was achieved by an integrated approach throughout the BYD supply chain and its various manufacturing sites, including the BYD Hungary eBus production facility.

The Keolis fleet comprises BYD’s 12-meter and 13-meter eBus models. The 13-meter model benefits from BYD’s new upgraded battery technology to provide extended range and city-to-city capability. The majority of the Keolis order—206 vehicles—is made up of BYD’s best-selling 12-meter model. All 12- and 13-meter models feature DC Combo 2 and pantograph charging capability.

All vehicles are equipped with ambient lighting, USB charger ports and soundproof floor cover. In addition, the 13-meter models feature seats with the MMC (Multimedia Control) to offer passenger convenience, including a reading light, a phone holder and a folding tray.

Safety and driver comfort are also boosted with bird-eye-view cameras providing the driver with a 360˚ view of the bus; plus an electric driver’s seat with memory card stores seat positions for multiple drivers and allows quick and easy automatic adjustment.

Posted on 18 December 2020 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Europe, Sales

