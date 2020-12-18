Fisker and Magna enter into definitive agreements for production of Fisker Ocean EV

Fisker Inc. has entered into definitive “operational phase” platform-sharing and initial manufacturing agreements with Magna International Inc., which clarify and finalize key aspects of the framework agreement previously announced on 15 October 2020. (Earlier post.)

The Fisker Ocean will initially be manufactured exclusively by Magna in Europe, where it currently produces several high-quality vehicles on behalf of global brands. Interest in the Ocean continues to build at an encouraging pace, with global paid reservations now standing at more than 10,400 as of 17 December. Fisker plans to unveil a production-intent prototype of the Ocean in the summer of 2021.





The Fisker Ocean SUV will use a modified version of a Magna-developed EV platform.