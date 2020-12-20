Bremen orders five Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses with solid-state batteries

Bremen’s public transport provider Bremer Straßenbahn AG (BSAG) has ordered five new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses equipped with solid-state batteries. Delivery of the locally emission-free eCitaro buses will take place in early 2022.





The batteries combine a very high energy density with a particularly long service life. Seven battery packs offer a total capacity of 441 kWh and thus ensure a large range of autonomy. This battery technology is also free of cobalt and therefore more environmentally friendly in the manufacture of the components.

The scope of delivery includes five permanently installed charging systems, each with a capacity of 150 kW, as well as three mobile workshop chargers, each with a capacity of 40 kW. Vehicle servicing is also included.

The five electric buses are distinguished by a number of specific equipment items. These include an elevating platform at entry one and parking spaces for wheelchairs or strollers on the right-hand side in front of door two as well as on the opposite side.

BSAG transports around 300,000 people every day with almost 120 trams and nearly 220 buses. The bus network includes more than 40 lines of around 500 kilometers in total.

The all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro buses which are now on order are part of the transport company’s climate protection strategy implemented last year. By 2025, BSAG aims to have 50% of its operations covered using locally emission-free means of local public transport.