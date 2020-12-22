Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Group14 Technologies secures $17M in Series B led by SK to scale production of lithium-silicon anode technology
Teijin signs comprehensive license agreement with SEMCORP for solvent-based coating separators for LiBs

DOE: Adjusted for inflation, the price of gasoline in 2019 was similar to the price in 1929

22 December 2020

The average annual price of gasoline has fluctuated greatly over the past several decades, but when adjusted for inflation (constant dollars), the price of gasoline in 2019 was only nine cents higher than in 1929, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The graph below shows the effect of the oil embargo in the early 1980s. From 2002 to 2008, the price of gasoline rose substantially, but then fell sharply in 2009 during the economic recession.

In 2012, prices reached the highest level in both current and constant dollars but began a steep decline thereafter.

Fotw1165

Note: Retail price includes Federal and State Taxes. Price is for Regular Leaded Gasoline until 1990 and for Regular Unleaded Gasoline thereafter. Constant dollar values were adjusted by the Gross Domestic Product Implicit Price Deflator.

Posted on 22 December 2020 in Fuels, Market Background | | Comments (1)

Comments

Lad

The only reason it's a parity is the ongoing taxpayer direct subsidies of approximately 16 billion a year. Without this boost, U.S. drivers couldn't afford to drive their ICE cars.

Posted by: Lad | 22 December 2020 at 05:39 PM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)