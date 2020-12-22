Haldor Topsoe and Aker Carbon Capture to cooperate on low-carbon hydrogen solutions

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 December 2020

Aker Carbon Capture and Haldor Topsoe have signed a memorandum of understanding with the intention to offer a complete solution for low-carbon hydrogen production. The solution combines Haldor Topsoe’s proven hydrogen process and Aker Carbon Capture’s post-combustion carbon capture technology to achieve low-emission and cost-effective production of ‘blue’ hydrogen.

  • Based on syngas, Haldor Topsoe’s hydrogen process can be used to convert different feedstocks, from natural gas to heavy naphtha, into the purest hydrogen possible, with minimum energy consumption and emissions.

  • Aker Carbon Capture’s proprietary carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2. This process can be applied on emissions from various sources, from gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

The European Union foresees investments of €11 billion for retrofitting half of the existing European hydrogen plants with carbon capture and storage before 2030.

The collaboration with Aker Carbon Capture is an exciting opportunity to support customers in lowering their emissions from hydrogen production. Haldor Topsoe is a world leader in technology to produce hydrogen, and we are determined to lead the transition towards significant reductions in carbon emissions in this field and others.

—Amy Hebert, Chief Commercial Officer of Haldor Topsoe

Decarbonizing the existing hydrogen market by adding carbon capture is a key to unlock the emerging hydrogen market in Europe, and the collaboration between Aker Carbon Capture and Haldor Topsoe aims to accelerate this process. The two companies intend to enter into a formal cooperation agreement in early 2021 and approach market opportunities.

