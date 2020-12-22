Noble Gas Systems demonstrates latest generation of conformable tanks for high-pressure gases

Noble Gas Systems, a startup founded to create safe, conformable, lightweight compressed gas storage and delivery systems, has demonstrated its latest generation of conformable gas tanks, which can be configured into existing vehicle architectures.

The new tanks, with working pressures of 350 bar (5,000 psi), are lightweight and less than 80mm (3.1") wide. 700 bar versions are under development.

The automotive and commercial vehicle industries are investing heavily in fuel cell technology as a solution to meet low- and zero-emission government regulations, but current compressed gas storage systems are big, heavy and inefficient. Our solution not only addresses the storage challenge, but efficiently and safely stores compressed hydrogen or CNG fuel onboard a vehicle without impacting passenger or cargo space. —Chris Kondogiani, principal, Noble Gas Systems

The Noble Gas high-pressure, lightweight storage and delivery system can accommodate the most common compressed gases, including natural gas, air, oxygen, hydrogen and nitrogen. It features a tank with a polymer liner, woven reinforcement and protective outer shell.





Linear geometry & woven braid enable conformability without collapse.

A safer alternative to other options, the system currently meets burst and hydrogen permeation requirements for 350-bar working pressures and has a leak-before-burst failure mode to eliminate the opportunity for a catastrophic, instantaneous release of high-pressure gas.

Designed with conformability in mind, the gas storage system can be fabricated in a variety of shapes and sizes to be easily integrated into unique and existing product configurations.

In addition to the transportation industry, it has applications in defense, aviation, marine and industrial gas industries.







