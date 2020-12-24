Building materials recycler switches fleet to Neste renewable diesel

We decided to switch to renewable diesel once our quality and availability concerns were satisfied. Our environmental track record and continual efforts to help our customers build more sustainable communities played a major role in our decision to use renewable diesel in our fleet. It was just another element of our philosophy to not just do the right thing, but make doing the right thing a normal part of doing business.

—Bill Crotinger, president of Argent Materials Inc.<>/div>

Argent has a fleet of about 20 pieces of equipment comprising wheel loaders, excavators, bobcats and a couple of water trucks.





Our experience has been positive. There’s no change in engine performance. We absolutely love the renewable nature of this product. We have noticed that the exhaust appears cleaner and seems less toxic. —Bill Crotinger

All of the renewable products Neste distributes in North America are made from 100% renewable and sustainably sourced waste materials such as used cooking oil, rendered fats and greases. These wastes come from meat processing facilities, hotels, restaurants, sports stadiums and many other venues with industrial kitchens.

With waste and residue as feedstock, the only “new” emissions occur during the production operations, which Neste aims to make carbon-neutral by 2035, and supply chain operations. Additionally, Neste is researching and developing a new generation of raw materials that could further enhance renewable diesel’s climate benefits—including municipal solid waste, algae, forestry waste and even converting electric power to liquids.

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available to public and private fleets in California through authorized distributors. Western States Oil, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., is the exclusive distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel to Argent Materials.