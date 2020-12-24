Volkswagen ends e-Golf production in Dresden in preparation for ID.3 launch

The last e-Golf has rolled off the production line at the Transparent Factory in Dresden. A total of 50,401 vehicles have been manufactured in Dresden since March 2017. At the beginning of the new year 2021, the production area of the Transparent Factory will be reconstructed for three weeks before the first ID.3 series vehicles roll off the assembly lines in Dresden at the end of January.





The end of the e-Golf is also the start of the final preparations for the ID.3. In just a few weeks, we will be opening the next chapter for the Transparent Factory. After Zwickau, we are the second location in Europe to manufacture vehicles based on the new modular e-drive system. Volkswagen is thus underlining the importance of the Saxon plants in the group-wide E-offensive. —Danny Auerswald, head of plant of the Transparent Factory

At the beginning of 2021, the production area of the Transparent Factory will be converted to meet the requirements of the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). The first conversions for the ID.3 already took place in summer 2020.

As one of seven stations, the marriage where the body and chassis are bolted

together, was adapted. The conversion measures in winter include, for example, the installation of a system on which the panoramic roof is fitted and the adaptation of the gripping devices for the installation of the cockpit and seat system.

The e-Golf was launched in 2014 and was produced in Wolfsburg until summer 2020. In 2017, the Transparent Factory started production in parallel to meet the high demand. In total, 145,561 left the two German production facilities in more than seven years.

Measured by sales figures, the e-Golf is one of the most popular e-cars in Europe—especially with customers in Norway and the German home market.

The ID.3 is the first vehicle to be based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). The platform was developed specifically for e-cars. The ID.3 has a long range, plenty of interior space and dynamic handling. More than 28,000 cars have been handed over to customers since the Europe-wide market launch in September. The basic version of the ID.3 will cost less than €30,000 (without state subsidies) and will be available to order in early 2021.

In addition to production at the Zwickau plant and, in future, Dresden, the component plants in Brunswick, Kassel, Salzgitter and Wolfsburg are also involved in the production of e-vehicles. They manufacture important components such as the electric motor or the battery system. The Emden and Hanover vehicle plants are also scheduled to start producing e-cars from 2022. In the medium term, the Group headquarters in Wolfsburg is to become the pioneering factory for the highly automated manufacture of electric vehicles.