Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Yibin Tianyi commissions a 20ktpy lithium hydroxide plant in first phase of 100 ktpy plan
DOE Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program awards $30M in initial funding for risk reduction projects

Nissan introduces all-new Note e-POWER AWD in Japan

24 December 2020

Nissan launched the all-new Note e-POWER AWD compact car, with dual electric motors that give the driver enhanced control and acceleration.

201223-02-j_001-source

The car comes exclusively with Nissan’s e-POWER electrified powertrain—a non-plug-in series hybrid configuration (earlier post)—and is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in early 2021. The introduction of the all-wheel-drive model follows last month’s launch of the two-wheel-drive Nissan Note.

The Note AWD’s electric motors in the front and rear deliver power to each wheel. Increased rear-motor output enables a powerful standing start and mid-speed acceleration in a variety of driving conditions, such as snowy or wet roads. The car’s all-wheel control also enables accurate cornering and stable, smooth deceleration, with regenerative braking available on all four wheels.

Both the 2WD and 4WD models feature the second generation of Nissan’s acclaimed e-POWER electric powertrain. e-POWER offers linear and exhilarating acceleration that is unique to the 100% electric motor driven system, which has now been extensively redesigned and optimized. The system produces more power, a higher-quality driving experience, improved efficiency and cabin quietness.

Posted on 24 December 2020 in Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Japan | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)