ABB, AFC Energy to develop high power EV charging solution for grid-constrained locations; fuel cells

ABB and AFC Energy are partnering to create the next generation of high power sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for grid-constrained locations.

Utilizing ABB’s energy storage solution and DC EV fast chargers along with AFC Energy’s zero-emission, high-efficiency hydrogen fuel cell, the strategic collaboration will deliver a fully autonomous, high-power EV charging system to provide an end-to-end solution for high power charging sites with limited grid connection.

With predictions suggesting that by 2040 there will be just under 500 million EVs on the road and 58% of all new passenger vehicle sales and 47% of the global fleet will be electric, getting the right infrastructure in place to fuel this, regardless of grid limitations, will be key.

The Global EV charging market is expected to reach US$140 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 31.2%, and power network upgrades will be critical to facilitate this level of deployment.

The collaboration between ABB and AFC Energy aims to support the delivery of the charging infrastructure required to meet this increasing demand. It will result in a new solution that will provide a secure, efficient, flexible and reliable local power supply, with zero emissions, and will be ready for deployment initially in the UK, Europe, United States and elsewhere, by the second half of 2021.

ABB has led the way in e-mobility solutions and is proud to have played a key role in driving EV adoption rates across the world. This partnership with AFC Energy allows us to continue to push the boundaries of e-mobility, specifically targeting off-grid applications and thus enabling a much wider reach of e-mobility based on clean energy. —Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB’s global business for E-mobility Infrastructure Solutions

AFC Energy is a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technology, which can provide clean electricity for on- and off-grid applications. The company’s standard solution provides power for charging infrastructure where traditionally a diesel generator would be used. The partnership with ABB is the UK listed company’s first strategic collaboration with a global OEM.