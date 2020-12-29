DOE intends to award $4M for projects to optimize safe, secure, and verifiable carbon storage

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) announced its intention to make $4 million in federal funding available for cost-shared research and development of tools and methods to optimize safe, secure, and verifiable carbon dioxide storage. (DE-FOA-0002401)

DOE’s Carbon Storage Program focuses on developing, testing, and verifying technologies and techniques that address challenges related to long-term, commercial-scale storage of CO 2 in the deep subsurface. Key initiatives within the Advanced Storage R&D area include improvements to monitor the seal integrity of caprocks and to predict seismicity magnitudes and potential hazards before and during the injection of CO 2 .

The intent of the FOA is to solicit and competitively select cost-shared applications that show the most promise for developing novel tools and methods to improve: