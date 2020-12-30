Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Berlin receives 90 electric Solaris buses; BVG Solaris electric fleet totals 123

30 December 2020

Solaris has completed the delivery of 90 Urbino 12 electric buses for Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG). This was one of the biggest contracts for battery-powered buses in Europe and the largest one for the manufacturer in Germany so far. Berlin now has a total of 123 electric Solaris buses in its fleet.

In June 2019, the public transport operator from Berlin ordered 90 12-meter Urbino 12 buses. All 90 vehicles are now in regular service.

The vehicles feature batteries with a total nominal capacity of 300 kWh. They are charged using a plug-in system. Each of the 90 buses ordered by BVG can carry up to 65 passengers. The electric Solaris-buses are equipped with, among other things, air conditioning with CO2 heat pump, CCTV cameras and USB ports available to passengers. In addition, a turning camera supports the driver when turning right, which further increases safety when maneuvering in city traffic.

Out of all manufacturers, Solaris boasted the biggest share (nearly 25%) of newly registered buses with electric drives in Western Europe in the first three quarters of 2020. In the period in question, 242 Urbino electric buses rolled out onto the streets of European cities.

So far, the bus maker has delivered over 180 vehicles to its German clients in, among other places, Berlin, Dresden, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Hanover, Nuremberg, Offenbach and Würzburg. More contracts are currently being executed.

Posted on 30 December 2020

